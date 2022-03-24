Union calls for face masks to be compulsory on public transport

Unions representing bus and rail transport workers want mask wearing to be compulsory for people using public transport, a union official has said.

The assistant general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU), Tom O’Connor repeated a call by the union for a mask wearing on public transport earlier today.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr O'Connor confirmed that the union had contacted the Taoiseach on January 20th on the issue and their concerns were growing as the number of cases of Covid-19 had increased in recent days.

“We’re looking for the same protections that the healthcare staff have, mask wearing is still mandatory in healthcare settings and we’re looking for the mandatory wearing of face coverings on public transport to be reinstated,” he said.

“We spearheaded the campaign in 2020 to get the introduction of mandatory wearing of face coverings and we have concerns now.”

“Our members have no choice but to go to work, if I don’t feel safe as a commuter to get on a bus or a train, I don’t get on it. I can choose another mode, a car, but the frontline workers have to go to work and get paid.”

"20 per cent at best," of commuters wear masks while using public transport, Mr O'Connor said.

He added that some drivers were still wearing masks even though they were not mandatory.

Staff absences due to Covid were the same as the "societal norms with Covid" which was five to ten per cent, Mr O’Connor said, when asked about their staffing levels.

Ventilation remained an issue on public transport. While there were signs on Dublin Bus requesting that windows be left open, the issue was not policed and windows could not be opened on trains and intercity coaches, he said.