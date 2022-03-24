Kildare resident and UFC star Conor McGregor arrested for dangerous driving

UFC star Conor McGregor arrested for dangerous driving
UFC star Conor McGregor was charged and arrested for dangerous driving in Dublin on Tuesday evening, Independent.ie has reported.
McGregor, who has been preparing for a UFC comeback later this year since his defeat to Dustin Poirier last July, was travelling in his Bentley Continental GT worth €170,000 along the N4 between Lucan and Palmerstown when he came to garda attention.
The 33-year-old was brought to Lucan Garda Station where he has since been station charged and released on bail, according to the report. McGregor will reportedly appear before Blanchardstown District Court next month in relation to the incident.
The Crumlin man posted a thumbs up on his Twitter feed following the arrest - which is not the first time the UFC fighter has been in trouble with the law. It's unclear if the tweet was a response to the incident or not.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 24, 2022
