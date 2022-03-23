New strategy promoting Irish arts worldwide launched by Culture Ireland

A new strategy promoting Irish arts worldwide has been announced by Culture Ireland (CI).

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, today (Wednesday March 23) launched the strategy which covers the period between 2022 and 2025.

It's hoped it will ensure the provision of resources to Ireland's arts sector, as well as support for the international careers of Irish artists to build audiences worldwide.

It's expected to have equality, diversity, inclusivity and environmental sustainability at its centre.

Minister Catherine Martin said, "Culture Ireland’s new strategy reflects the important role Culture Ireland plays in to the delivery of the Government’s aims under Global Ireland 2025 to increase Ireland’s impact worldwide. The period of the pandemic shook many of our norms and especially rocked plans for international engagement by artists.

"Culture Ireland rapidly adapted to support artists to present virtually and its new strategy allows for regular review to ensure that it responsive to changing circumstances.”

Last year, CI supported over 2,500 artists to present their work at 524 events in 27 countries with an overall audience reach (both in-person and online) of over 2.7 million.

The 2022 - 2025 strategy will reportedly focus on the promotion of Irish arts across the world and takes into account recent global changes - such as the Covid-19 pandemic - and the heightened importance of cultural connections.

It was developed following open public consultation.