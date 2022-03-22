Search

22 Mar 2022

House building steps up post pandemic across the country

House building activity steps up post pandemic across the country

Reporter:

David Power

22 Mar 2022 1:16 PM

Construction of over 2,000 new residential homes is expected to begin in the coming weeks, latest figures show.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published commencement notices data for February 2022.

Commencement notices for 2,237 new residential homes were received by Building Control Authorities in February 2022. Data for commencement notices indicates the number of homes on which construction commenced in any given month.

A commencement notice is a notification to a Building Control Authority that a person intends to carry out either works or a Material Change of Use to which the Building Regulations apply.

The notice must be given to the authority not more than 28 days and not less than 14 days before the commencement of works or the change of use. Once validated by the building control authority, works must commence on site within the 28 day period.

There is also a significant increase in the amount of homes being built in the country in comparison to previous years. 

In the past twelve months (March 2021 to February 2022), commencement notices for 33,006 new homes were received.

This is the highest rolling 12-month total since comparable data were first published. 

With the exception of 2020, when significant restrictions on home-building existed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of residential homes for which commencement notices were received has increased every year since 2015 (the earliest year for which comparable data is available).  

The total number of homes for which commencement notices were received in February 2022 (2,237 units) is 20% higher than January 2022 (1,861 units).

The figures is 345% higher than February 2021 (although it should be noted that there were restrictions on construction activity in place in February 2021 for public health reasons). 

The 12-month rolling periods relate to March to February for the years in question.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media