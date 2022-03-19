Gardai renew appeal to help find 16 year old boy missing two weeks
Gardai have renewed a public appeal to help trace the whereabouts of a 16 year old boy missing for over two weeks.
According to An Garda Síochána, Callum McGill has been missing from Bettystown in Meath since Friday March 4 at approximately 9.30pm.
He is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, short brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Callum was wearing a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
