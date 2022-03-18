ALERT: Popular kids' watches recalled over injury and choking fears

A popular brand of kids' watches has issued a recall over injury fears related to their products.

Smiggle Ireland is carrying out the recall of its Smiggle Fun Character Slapband watches.

The risk associated with the product is that of injury as the button battery compartment of the product may not be adequately secured and the button battery may be accessible.

"Button batteries can cause serious or fatal injuries if they are swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. The battery may also present a choking hazard.

The Line Number is 444313. The batch number is 0821.

There are approximately 255 affected products in the Republic of Ireland. The product was sold at Smiggle stores and online at smiggle.co.uk from October 16, 2021, to March 2 this year.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission issued the following advice:

"Customers should stop using the product and return it to Smiggle for a refund. Please call 0800 876 6393 or +44 (0) 161 386 6334 Mon-Fri 8am-6pm (GMT) or email product@smiggle.com or visit smiggle.co.uk for more information."