Instant soup recalled from Irish shops due to presence of banned pesticide
A batch of instant soup from South Korea has been recalled from Irish shops due to the presence of a banned pesticide.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Nongshim Shin Kimchi instant noodle soup (pack size 120g) with a best before date of 19/05/22 has been removed from shelves due to Ethylene Oxide not being authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.
Although consumption of the product will not pose an acute risk to health, health issues may be experienced if there is continued consumption of the pesticide over a long period of time.
The FSAI has recommended exposure to the substance should be "minimised".
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores across Ireland supplied with the implicated batch.
