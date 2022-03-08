Three key factors to watch for and when to get your kidney health checked

People are being urged to know the warning signs for kidney disease and to get their kidney health checked for World Kidney Day which takes place this week on Thursday, March 10.

World Kidney Day marks a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our kidneys and encourages everyone worldwide to be aware of the disease and actively know what their own kidney health measures are.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a common disease with an estimated one in 10 adults worldwide having the disease.

In addition, kidney disease-related mortality continues to increase yearly and is projected to be the 5th leading cause of death by 2040.

Dr Paul O’Hara, Consultant General Physician and Nephrologist in Portiuncula University Hospital (PUH) explains, “The main job of your kidneys is to remove toxins and excess water and salts from your blood. Kidneys also help to control your blood pressure, produce red blood cells and keep your bones healthy. Diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure are three key risk factors for Chronic Kidney Disease.

“Education is a key part of managing any chronic illness and kidney disease is no different. World Kidney Day allows us to highlight the importance of screening for CKD in high risk groups, including all patients with diabetes, obesity (Body Mass Index >30) and hypertension.

"I encourage everyone to protect their kidneys by stopping smoking, eating a healthy diet low in salt, exercising daily, having regular health checks for diabetes and high blood pressure and avoiding prolonged use of anti-inflammatory pain killers. In those with advanced kidney failure and who are suitable, transplantation remains the best treatment option. The act of organ donation is a life-saving event and everyone is encouraged to carry an organ donor card and discuss their wishes with their loved ones.

“I started the Portiuncula Kidney Clinic in December 2021 to serve the needs of patients with kidney problems within the hospital catchment area, mainly East Galway and Roscommon and we deal with the entire spectrum of kidney conditions with referrals from both the hospital and GPs. Patients with kidney transplants and those who are on haemodialysis are cared for in the main centre in Galway University Hospitals.”

Clinical staff from the Portiuncula Kidney Clinic will hold an information awareness stand for patients in the outpatient department on World Kidney Day, Thursday 10 March from 9am. Advanced nurse practitioners from the Cardiology and Diabetes clinics will also be available to raise awareness of high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes as the leading causes of kidney disease in Ireland.