Record-breaking aid convoy to leave Ireland for Ukraine this week

One of the largest ever aid convoys is set to leave Ireland for Ukraine with over 150 tonnes of aid on Tuesday.

Aid From Ireland’ is organising the massive undertaking.

Sixteen trucks will leave Dublin port on Tuesday afternoon with the aid items.

The transport companies of Ireland and Northern Ireland and their professional drivers want to send an advance message to Ukrainian families that help is on the way from Ireland.

They also want to assure the children from all over Ireland that donated so generously to school and community collections that their donated items are in safe hands and will be delivered directly to where they are most needed.

Aid from Ireland was set up by chief organiser Tommy Byrne, an Irishman living in Poland - and is a the name given to the enormous collective efforts of individuals and companies all over the island of Ireland who have come together to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Aid from Ireland branding will be displayed on all the trucks involved in this convoy.

The trucks have been provided by transport operators from Ireland and Northern Ireland. Irish Ferries have donated shipping to get from Ireland to continental Europe.

The transport and logistics companies are providing warehouse space and sorting staff completely free of charge. Many drivers are making the journey as unpaid volunteers.

Some of the items included in the aid delivery include: 600 survival kits from Boojum, to include flash lamps and warm clothing; 10,000 Kg of porridge donated by Flahavans; 6 pallets of first aid and medical supplies supplied by Hibernian Healthcare.

In addition, there have been significant donations collected from individual donations via schools and community appeals.

Confirmed companies involved in the convoy are Caulfields Transport, Hendricks European, Virginia International Logistics, DSV, JMC Vantrans, McCulla Transport, Derry Transport, Blair European Transport