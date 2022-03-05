Hurling community mourns sudden death of Paul Shefflin
Kilkenny and the Ballyhale community is in shock at the death of Paul Shefflin.
Married, and father to four children, he passed away suddenly yesterday. Paul was the younger brother of Henry Shefflin.
He was the Kilkenny minor hurling captain in 1998, and played senior in 2014, and enjoyed success with Ballyhale Shamrocks.
Paul was also a former senior club treasurer and was currently involved in coaching underage teams and was actively involved in the juvenile section of the club. The club paid tribute to him today.
"Our condolences to his loving wife Aoife, his four children, his parents Henry and Mai, his brothers and sisters and the extended Shefflin and McCarthy families," said the club.
As a mark of respect, the Ballyhale Shamrocks AGM which was to take place tonight has been adjourned.
Our condolences to the family and friends of Paul Shefflin and all at @BallyhaleGAA RIP https://t.co/AxLRmfaGWd
— GPA (@gaelicplayers) March 5, 2022
Shamrocks GAA Club are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of club member and former player Paul Shefflin. Paul was an unbelievable player and won many County championships and Club All Irelands wearing the Jersey he loved. pic.twitter.com/CI2dTwQ99Y— Shamrocks (@BallyhaleGAA) March 5, 2022
