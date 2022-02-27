Sinn Féin remains Ireland's most popular political party at 33%, says new poll
Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in Ireland, according to a new poll.
The Business Post/Red C poll also suggests that Fianna Fáil is enjoying a rise in support among voters.
According to the poll, support for Sinn Féin is at 33%.
Support for Fianna Fáil, led by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, has risen by two points to 17%.
However, the poll finds that support for Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael has dropped by a point to 20%.
The Green Party has also dropped by a point to 5%.
The new poll, published on Saturday (February 26) night, indicates that support for the Social Democrats sits at 4%, with Labour also on 4%.
Solidarity/People Before Profit is also at 3%, while Aontu is at 2%.
Support for Independent TDs sits at 11%.
The poll was based on 1,001 adults aged over 18, who were surveyed online between February 18 and February 23.
