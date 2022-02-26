Covid-19 patients in ICU drop to 6 month low

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care has dropped to its lowest figure since mid August, latest figures show.

There are just 49 patients with Covid-19 in ICU today, February 26.

That number is the lowest since August 15 last.

The figure for Covid-19 patients in hospital was 583, again lower than usual.

This is a decrease on yesterday's total of 630.

Figures for patients with Covid-19 treatment requiring hospitalisation have been decreasing in recent weeks.

An annual high of 1,062 was reached on January 11 last.

The highest figure was recorded on January 11, 2021 when 2,021 Covid-19 patients were in hospital.

It was confirmed in the past week that there had been more than 6,200 Covid-19 related deaths over the last two years, according to analysis from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures have been compiled, based on mortality data reported to the Department of Health.

More than 1,000 of those deaths occurred in the first four weeks of 2021.