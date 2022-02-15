National Lottery Good Causes Awards launched with impressive cash prizes on offer

The National Lottery has officially launched this year’s National Lottery Good Causes Awards which has an impressive prize fund of €130,000.

The awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland.

Through the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, they have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

The awards ceremony will take place in the Autumn of this year with details of the venue and date to be announced in the coming weeks.

The total prize fund for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards is €130,000. Each of the 35 finalists will win €1,000 when they are announced at the National Finals stage this summer.

At the awards ceremony later this year, each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will win an additional €25,000.

Minister Michael McGrath was in attendance at the launch event which took place at the Museum of Literature Ireland, along with members of the 2021 overall winning group, Lough Ree Lanesborough Angling Hub.

He spoke of the awe-inspiring work being carried out in communities all over the country and the importance of the National Lottery Good Causes Awards in recognizing the individuals, groups and projects making a difference each and every day.

“The National Lottery Good Causes Awards provide the perfect opportunity to both recognise and highlight the amazing work being carried out by groups all over the country. Too often, the efforts of our local clubs or voluntary groups may go unnoticed and we may not be aware of the organisations working tirelessly for the benefit of our communities.

"It’s important and highly necessary to bring attention to the inspirational individuals, sports clubs, organisations and projects who make such a positive contribution to our society and impact the lives of many," he said.

"The National Lottery Good Causes Awards provide the space for Good Causes beneficiaries to reflect on all that they have achieved over the last number of years and enter the awards to allow themselves the opportunity to have their wonderful work celebrated.”

Minister Michael McGrath, centre, Head of Corporate Affairs Shane Dempsey, CSR and Good Causes Manager Jennifer Crowe at the awards launch

The National Lottery’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Shane Dempsey, was delighted for the Good Causes Awards to be entering into their fourth year and looks forward to bringing attention to the admirable Good Causes beneficiaries later this year.

"As we launch the National Lottery Good Causes Awards for the fourth year, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the Good Causes beneficiaries who have continued to have such a truly profound impact on communities all over Ireland.

"The last two years have undoubtedly been challenging for the nation and throughout this time, individuals, groups, organisations and clubs have carried on and made such a positive difference to the lives of those around them. This will be my first National Lottery Good Causes Awards since joining the National Lottery and I am particularly looking forward to meeting the amazing groups who are doing such extraordinary work in their communities," Mr Dempsey said.

“All of us here at the National Lottery are delighted to be able to create an opportunity to shine a light on the incredible achievements of our beneficiaries," he added.

Individuals, community projects and organisations who received Good Causes funding between the years 2017 and 2021 are eligible to apply. Applications for the Awards are now open and beneficiaries can enter and check eligibility at www.lottery.ie/ goodcausesawards.

The Awards will have seven categories which are:

• Sport

• Health and Wellbeing

• Arts/Culture

• Heritage

• Community

• Youth Affairs

• Irish language