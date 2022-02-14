Increase in Covid-19 patients in hospital as ICU numbers remain low

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital was at its highest for the month, according to latest figures released today (Monday).
There were 665 patients with Covid-19 in hospital this morning.
That number is the highest since January 31 last, when there were 692 patients in hospital.
There were 643 Covid-19 patients in hospital the previous Monday, January 7, which generally shows the highest figure of the week.
However despite the slight jump in hospital number, ICU figures for Covid-19 patients only rose by 2 in the past 24 hours.
There were 67 Covid-19 patients in hospital requiring ICU care today.
The figures for those requiring ICU treatment have displayed a downward trend in recent weeks, and have consistently hovered around the 60 mark.
The lowest figure for Covid-19 patients requiring ICU treatment this year was 62, recording on Saturday, February 12.
