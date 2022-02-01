Chinese New Year: What is the significance of the Year of the Tiger, and what does it mean for you?

The most important holiday for billions of people in China and around the world, Lunar New Year (also called the Spring Festival) is a two-week celebration that this year starts on February 1.

During the festival, homes are festooned with red paper lanterns and families gather to share sumptuous feasts, enjoying symbolic dishes such as dumplings (to represent gold ingots) and noodles (to denote long life).

This year, celebrations will herald the Year of the Tiger. So what does that mean in terms of our fortunes in 2022 according to the Chinese zodiac? We asked astrologists to explain…

How are Chinese zodiac signs determined?



“Unlike the Western zodiac, which is based on 12 months, the Chinese zodiac is based on a 12-year cycle with each year being attributed to an representative animal,” says astrologist, energy mentor and psychic Julie Chandler (soul-focus.co.uk).

A quick google will tell you whether you’re a rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, or pig.

“Those born under that animal are said to embody their characteristics and it’s taken very seriously in China, to the point of babies being planned to coincide with the traditionally luckiest year, that of the dragon, and avoid the unluckier year of the goat.”

If your age is a multiple of 12 this year, you fall under the tiger sign and your personal qualities will include “courage, strength, determination,” according to mystic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman (inbaal.com). “People born in the Year of the Tiger are adventurous and never take no for an answer. They enjoy a challenge and like to be kept active.”

What does this mean for people born in a tiger year?



“The Year of the Tiger will carry the qualities of the Chinese tiger sign throughout the year,” says Honigman. “This year is therefore likely to be another fiery year!”

People born in a tiger year will “feel right at home during their birth year – the energies outside will match their reality on the inside,” she continues. “They’ll enjoy whatever challenges the year might throw at them.”

As tigers are at the start of a new 12-year cycle, now is a good time to embrace change in all areas of your life, says Chandler: “Whichever new direction you’d like to go, this is the year the universe is ready to help you with all the support and focus at your fingertips. You could feel restless at the idea of the old stuff that no longer sits right – you’re ready to pounce this year and get out the gate with a bang.”

The other thing to note, Chandler adds, is that this year the tiger is “under the water element and can bring eruptions or explosions in both the physical and our internal world. Think of a playful cat waiting to pounce or a caged tiger prowling back and forth behind the fence.”

What about people who weren’t born in a tiger year?



As for the other 11 Chinese zodiac signs, they may struggle more in 2022, says Honigman: “Tiger energies are very focused, determined and geared towards achievement. If you’re not used to thinking on your feet – expect the unexpected!

“Other active signs, such as horses and dragons, will find their feet very easily. The more home-loving signs, like rabbits and goats, will want to remain quiet until they’ve figured out the lay of the land.”

Looking at the 12-year cycle could help determine how 2022 will pan out for you, Chandler says: “What were you doing 12 years ago? What was your focus? It’s time to go round that energy once more. If you recall turbulence, it could be a bumpy year, but if you don’t remember much happening at all then you could be in for a smooth ride.”