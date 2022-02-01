Cost of postage stamps set to rise next month

The price of a stamp is set to increase by 15 cents next month due to rising fuel and energy costs, An Post has confirmed.

The price of basic national and international stamps will rise on Tuesday 1st March 2022.

The standard national letter stamp will increase to €1.25 (currently €1.10) while the standard international stamp will be €2.20 (currently €2.00).

An Post says these levels are well below the current average European tariffs for high quality, letter delivery services.



"The average price of a comparable national stamp across the principal EU14 (+ UK) countries is now €1.58, while the comparable worldwide tariff is €2.27," An Post said in a statement.

"An Post’s service is consistently rated amongst the best in Europe, delivering top quality of service nationally and internationally compared to European carriers. Unlike many postal companies who suspended services during the pandemic, An Post maintained services throughout, supporting both personal and business customers," it added.



"Conscious of the impact on personal customers and SMEs who are regular mailers, there will be no increase in the price of ten-stamp booklets priced €11.00 (a 15c discount per stamp). SMEs can also avail of the €1.10 stamp price through the An Post Advantage Card with increased discount of 12% on larger stamp packs and 34% discount on parcel postage will be available to all SMEs to year-end," An Post added.

An Post’s Community Focus supports including free postage to and from nursing homes, and free newspaper delivery for older customers will be available indefinitely, while ‘Check-Ins’ by postal delivery staff on older, vulnerable or isolated customers living alone are now a standard part of An Post’s service nationally.

"The new stamp prices reflect sharp transport, fuel and energy cost inflation and the true cost of maintaining a nationwide postal service with steadily falling traditional letter volumes," An Post's statement adds.

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post said “While these increases are essential to cover rising costs, and ensure service continuity on a par with the very best in Europe, we will mitigate the impact on SMEs by increasing discounts available to them, while freezing the price of ten-stamp booklet for consumers and offering regular price promotions.

"An Post is rebuilding the postal infrastructure for the future by developing new service and product choices to suit how we live now and how we will choose to live, work, communicate and connect in the future. Through innovation and building physical and digital infrastructure, we will protect our customers and support Irish firms who are doing business at home and expanding across the globe, while ensuring safe, decent work for our staff.

“We’re helping to shape a more sustainable future. New services, delivery depots and equipment will come on stream this year and we’ll expand our e-Vehicle fleet for fast, sustainable, zero-emission delivery”, Mr McRedmond added.