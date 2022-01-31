UK military medics will be deployed to Northern Irish hospitals to support 'fatigued' staff

Sixty armed forces medics are to be deployed in hospitals in Northern Ireland after the Health Minister’s latest request for military assistance was approved.

The Ministry of Defence said its personnel will provide support in hospitals across the region, helping deliver frontline services in intensive care units, emergency departments and respiratory wards.

Health Minister Robin Swann applied for the support in mid-January through the Maca (Military Aid to Civilian Authorities) arrangements.

The Maca request came amid increased hospital pressures due to high levels of staff absence due to Covid.

It will be the fourth time that the military has provided support in Northern Ireland during the pandemic.

Mr Swann said: “Our health service has been battling Covid and its numerous obstacles for two years.

“Whilst the recent surge in Omicron cases did not translate into the possible worst-case scenario in terms of hospitalisations, it’s clear that our health service continues to be under severe pressure.

“Community transmission remains high, which inevitably has a knock-on impact on staff sickness and self-isolation.

“Like my counterparts across the UK, I made this latest request to help support and bolster our frontline staff as they continue to navigate through this wave alongside the normal winter pressures.

“I’m grateful to the military personnel who will provide some much welcomed practical assistance to our health service in the coming weeks.

“I know that their presence also serves as a morale boost to our own staff, who are understandably fatigued.

“We all need to support our health service and its staff. With restrictions easing it’s important that we follow the public health advice to help stop Covid.”

Mr Swann stressed the need for people to continue to come forward for vaccination.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said: “The UK Government is providing assistance to Northern Ireland at a crucial time, when healthcare capacity is urgently required to continue treating patients during the Covid pandemic.

“The support of military colleagues to help with this vital work demonstrates the Government’s continuing commitment to meet the needs of the whole of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland.”