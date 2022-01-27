Search

27 Jan 2022

Russian ambassador will meet Irish fishermen to discuss military exercise concerns

Russian ambassador will meet Irish fishermen to discuss military exercise concerns

Russian ambassador will meet Irish fishermen to discuss military exercise concerns

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

Representatives of the Irish fishing industry will meet with the Russian ambassador today (Thursday January 27) amid an ongoing row about navy exercises off the Irish coast. 

The Russian artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

However, the drills have ignited controversy and have been criticised by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who branded them “not welcome”.

Fishermen have also raised their own concerns and will meet with the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov. 

Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said it was a significant step to be invited to a meeting with the ambassador.

He said that the group wanted Russian navy exercises to move away from the fishing grounds used by Irish boats.

“It is not like we’re going to disrupt them. They disrupt us,” he said.

“We want them to move away from the fishing grounds.”

In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said there would be no impact on the safety of civil aircraft operations.

Mr Filatov this week insisted that the naval exercises, coming amid ongoing tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border, are a “non-story”.

Mr Murphy said it was a “huge” step to secure a meeting with the ambassador and it signalled progress for the group.

“He is not meeting with the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste or the Minister for Foreign Affairs. He is meeting with us to discuss it. I think that’s huge.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media