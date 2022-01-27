Leo Varadkar calls on Russia to 'demonstrate goodwill' by abandoning military exercises near Ireland

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that Russia should cancel its planned navy exercises off Ireland's coasts in order to "demonstrate goodwill."

It follows after Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, had called the concern over the exercises "overblown."

An Tánaiste told host Claire Byrne on her RTÉ Radio show that doing so would help to de-escalate tensions relating to Ukraine.

The former Taoiseach said: "it’s certainly unwelcome, And the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has communicated that very clearly to the Russian ambassador."

He continued: "At a time of increasing tensions, at a time of real concern around a possible war between Ukraine and Russia we think that they should call them off and that that would demonstrate goodwill, that the Russians do want to de-escalate these tensions."

When asked about his thoughts on the planned fisherman's protest, Varadkar said that while he respects the right to peaceful protest, he reminded them that military vessels will be involved in a live fire exercise: "By all means, go ahead with the protests. . . if you feel that’s necessary, but please be careful."

"This is the Russian Navy: this is a major military power with nuclear weapons, with submarines, let’s not be naïve about that," he added.

In related news, An Taoiseach Michéal Martin has advised the Irish public to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine.