25 Jan 2022

TDs observe a minute's silence to remember victims of Bloody Sunday

25 Jan 2022 4:45 PM

Politicians stood silently in the Dáil today (Tuesday January 25) to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

TDs heard that the events of the massacre were a “major tragedy” in the history of the island of Ireland.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

Relatives of those who died and were injured on Bloody Sunday will mark the anniversary this weekend through a number of events.

Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Sean O' Fearghail said, "Today I propose that we hold a minute’s silence in remembrance of the 14 people who lost their lives as a result of Bloody Sunday

“A major tragedy in the history of our island.”

Politicians in the Dáil - sitting side-by-side as restrictions on numbers in the Dáil chamber were lifted - stood silently to mark the events in Derry 50 years ago. 

