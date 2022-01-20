Four female olympians elected to Irish olympics athletes' commission

Four female olympians have been elected to the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission.

The new appointments effectively doubles the representation of women on the Commission from two during the 2017 - 2021 period.

The list of forthcoming athletes includes Olympic silver medalist, Annalise Murphy, multiple World and European Champion in rowing, Sanita Puspure, Natalya Coyle (modern pentathlon), and Claire Lambe (rowing).

They join returning members Shane O'Connor (alpine skiing) and David Harte (hockey) until the Commission's term runs its course at the end of the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024.

President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane, said, "Congratulations to all the successful candidates who have now become members of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission. We are confident that the athlete voice will be represented well and that you will continue to drive sport forward, each of you bringing with you a wealth of experience.

“I also want to thank the outgoing Athletes’ Commission who have worked really hard in important areas in sport, from athlete welfare and representation on decision making groups, to driving initiatives that Irish athletes wanted to back, such as Anti-Doping and tackling racism and discrimination. You have given this new commission a very solid point from which they can start."

Outgoing athletes appointed in 2017 consist of Vice Chair Gavin Noble, David Gillick, Kenneth Egan, James Nolan, Melanie Nocher and Judy Reynolds.

Thirteen applicants ran as candidates in the latest election, with Shane O'Connor (as the sole winter sport candidate) automatically selected.

All Irish Olympians were eligible to vote online.

Although Commission regulations make allowance for a minimum gender balance of 40%, the election naturally produced a 50/50 gender balance.