Search

19 Jan 2022

Man in his 30s remains in Garda custody after arrest for the murder of Ashling Murphy

Man in his 30s remains in Garda custody after arrest for the murder of Ashling Murphy

Man in his 30s remains in Garda custody after arrest for the murder of Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jan 2022

A man remains in custody in the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday (January 18) in Co Offaly, on suspicion of murder.

Gardai said the man is being questioned at Tullamore Garda station.

The arrest was made after Gardai renewed an appeal for information, saying “significant progress” had been made with their investigation. 

The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday.

Large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held yesterday. 

Mourners included Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. 

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media