06 Jan 2022

Lottery jackpot not won again but three players enjoy a very significant new year boost!

Reporter:

David Power

As frustration continues over the main jackpot of €19 million not being won again, there was a reason to cheer for three Lottery players who shared almost €1 million between them this week. 

The €19,060,800 Lotto jackpot remains up for grabs this weekend after there was no overall winner in last night’s draw.

The jackpot has been rolling over since June 9 as frustration mounts about the longest-ever spell in which the jackpot hasn't been won. 

As no additional funds were added to the jackpot as it remains capped since early summer, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category.

Three Lotto players in Galway, Mayo and Offaly became the biggest winners of the night after matching five numbers and the bonus to win a tidy sum of €305,478 each.

The Mayo winner scooped their share of the €916,434 Match 5+Bonus prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on Tuesday 4th January at Mulherne’s Applegreen Filling Station and Gala Shop on Ballina Street in Crossmolina.

Business owner Ciaran Mulherne, who runs Mulherne’s Filling Station with his daughter Laura, was thrilled to hear the good news: “We have a team of 16 working here in-store and there has been a great buzz around the place today. We have been telling all of our customers to check their tickets quickly as one lucky person is over €300,000 better off now. It certainly is nice to get good news and even nicer to start the year off with it – we wish the winner all the very best!”

The Galway winner purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on Tuesday 4th January at Londis in Tí Cloch Mhíle on the Dublin Road in Co. Galway while the Offaly winner purchased their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw online at www.lottery.ie.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s (5th January) Lotto draw were: 08, 24, 36, 38, 41, 45 and the bonus was 16.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Offaly ticket holder.

The Galway and Mayo winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. All three winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

