Search

12 Dec 2021

Man killed and woman seriously injured in separate road accidents

Man killed and woman seriously injured in separate road accidents

Reporter:

David Power

A male pedestrian in his 60s has died and a woman has been seriously injured in two separate road crashes in Kildare and Dublin late last night.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred yesterday evening, Saturday 11th December, 2021, on the Maynooth Road, Cellbridge, Co. Kildare.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Naas General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

No other injuries have been reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended and an examination of the scene took place.  The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling along the Maynooth Road and the surrounding area between 10:00pm and 11:30pm yesterday evening, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A woman was seriously injured in a separate incident on Saturday in Dublin when she was hit by an SUV type vehicle on George’s Street.

She is described as being in a serious condition in hospital.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media