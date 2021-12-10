Covid-19 patient numbers in hospital continue to drop

The number of Covid-19 patient continue to drop, according to latest figures.
A total of 512 Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment in hospital today.
The figure is down 20 on the previous day's figure of 532.
That number was down 11 from the previous day.
Latest figures for ICU patients show that there has been a drop to 115.
This is down from 118 - the number of patients previously in ICU with Covid-19.
The highest number of patients requiring ICU treatment in the past month was 132.
Numbers for patients with Covid-19 receiving hospital treatment have been declining in the past fortnight.
