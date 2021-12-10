80% of us think climate change should be a top government priority

A new study has shown that nearly four in five people believe that climate change should be a top priority for the Irish government.

The findings result from a survey from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with its academic partner, the Yale University Programme on Climate Change Communication.

The survey, titled "Climate Change in the Irish Mind," involved 4,000 people.

The EPA reported that 79 per cent of participants said climate change should be "a very high or high priority for the Government."

In addition, it found that 96 per cent of people believe climate change is real, while 90 per cent believe Ireland has a responsibility to act on climate change.

Almost all the people surveyed, 94 per cent, said that they trust scientists as a source of information about climate change.

Conversely, over half said that they distrust political leaders.

Furthermore, the EPA survey showed that almost two thirds of people (64 per cent) want to see a reduction in the national herd.

RTÉ News has reported that EPA Director General Laura Burke said the findings of the survey "clearly demonstrate that the Irish people overwhelmingly recognise the threat, feel personally affected and want to see real change".

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has also welcomed the report, saying that it will provide "valuable insights" into guiding the nation's environmental policies.

Dr Margaret Desmond, one of the authors of the report, added that she believed it was "very encouraging" that almost two thirds of Irish people think acting on climate change will improve economic growth and create jobs.

The results of the survey can be read in its entirety by clicking here.