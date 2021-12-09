Search

09 Dec 2021

Macra seeks meeting with Green MEP over his letters to banks on livestock loans to farmers

Macra seeks meeting with Green MEP over his letters to banks on livestock loans to farmers

Reporter:

David Power

Macra na Feirme has recently written to Green party MEP Ciaran Cuffe requesting a meeting over his letter regarding lending to young farmers for growth in their livestock enterprises. 

To date, they say no response has been received by Macra na Feirme to the invitation to meet.  

"It would appear that this politician has little interest in solution design or engagement with the Irish citizens that his comments directly impact, young farmers," said Macra na Feirme National President John Keane

Macra said the Green MEP's comments earlier today had done little to appease the anger among Macra na Feirme’s young farming members.   

“It reinforces the common belief among the farming community and young farmers that the Green party have little regard for life outside the M50” Mr Keane said. 

Earier today, Ciarán Cuffe accepted that it was "wrong to single out young farmers" as the whole economy needs to reduce emissions.

Speaking on RTÉ's News at One, Mr Cuffe said: "I certainly shouldn't have singled out agriculture when the entire economy needs to reduce its emissions and in fairness to what my colleagues are doing in Government, they are working to incentivise organics, biomethane, forestry, and all of these have a role to play in reducing our emissions.

"But I do think that we are reaching limits in some areas and an area that has seen a real explosion in greenhouse gas emissions in recent years has been dairy farming."

At the recent annual Macra na Feirme conference, attendees heard from Eoin Lowry of Bank of Ireland that across all farms in Ireland, only 30% have debt on farms. The level of debt across all farms decreasing by 25% over the past decade.  

"It may come as a surprise to those flying back and forth to Brussels on aircrafts that are currently not included in any climate targets of actions, that Irish young farmers are leading the way in environmental practices," Mr Keane said.  

Macra stressed that Irish livestock sector is widely regarded as a global leader in terms of emissions and embracing environmentally friendly measures.  

Macra na Feirme says it wants to engage constructively with MEP Cuffe and wishes to outline the positive role young farmers are playing and will continue to play in climate action. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media