'Everyone should have access' - Half a million C-19 vaccines sent from Ireland to Nigeria

Half a million Covid vaccines have been sent from Ireland to Nigeria as part of the COVAX initiative.

The consignment of 500,000 Janssen vaccines arrived in Nigeria yesterday (November 30th), marking the second significant donation in recent months after a delivery of 300,000 to Uganda.

COVAX is a collaborative worldwide initiative which aims to ensure fair distribution of vaccines to every country, with Ireland having committed to donate 1.3 million doses this year.

Speaking about the donation, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said, "This significant donation [sic] represents Ireland’s continued commitment to universal access to COVID-19 vaccines and their fair and equitable distribution as we work together to bring this global pandemic under control."

Vaccine uptake in Nigeria is currently low with a rate of just 1.7% in a population of just over 206 million.

The Minister for Overseas Development Aid and the Diaspora, Colm Brophy, said, "I believe that everyone should have access to a COVID-19 vaccine, no matter where they live. As we know from our own experience, vaccines significantly reduce risk of serious illness.

"Improving the numbers of people vaccinated worldwide is essential to getting the pandemic under control. Ireland has a longstanding relationship with Nigeria and we are happy to support their efforts to keep their people safe."

Further vaccine donations will be made through COVAX in the coming weeks.