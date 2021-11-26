Gardai question 77 people suspected of purchasing sexual activity in Ireland

Gardai have questioned 77 people on suspicion of having purchased sexual activity as part of a two-day initiative targeting human trafficking.

The purchase of sexual services and the soliciting or purchasing of sex from a trafficked person is criminalised in Ireland under the Sexual Offences Act 2017.

Personnel across sixteen Garda divisions participated in the operation, which focused on the enforcement of this legislation.

The aim was to target people involved in the purchase of sexual services, as well as the protection of individuals engaged in the sex trade.

Fifty eight premises across the country were targeted during the Days of Action, with forty five safeguarding visits made to individuals within the sex trade to identify potential sexual exploitation or trafficking.

One female victim of sexual/labour exploitation was identified, and one male was arrested for crimes related to brothel keeping.

Over €10,000 was seized as proceeds of crime for organised prostitution

A number of files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.