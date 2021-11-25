UPDATE: Child missing for seven days located safe and well
A child missing since November 18th has now been located safe and well.
Gardai released a missing persons report yesterday (November 24th) seeking the public's help tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Stefan Muntean.
The boy had been missing from the Dalkey area of County Dublin for almost a week and Gardai today announced he has been located.
An Garda Síochána thanks the public for their assistance in the matter.
