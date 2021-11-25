Strong interest in Census Enumerator roles as competition opens

A lot of interest is expected for the Census Enumerator roles, competition for which opened online this morning.

People will be needed from 28 February and 6 May next year to deliver the census forms and collect them.

The next Census of Population will be held on 3 April 2022 and the Central Statistics Office are now recruiting 5,100 Census Enumerators countrywide.

Enumerators can earn up to €3,200 for 10 weeks' part-time work.

The job of Census Enumerator is highly flexible, so a perfect option for many people not in a position to commit to full time work. Over the ten weeks enumerators will work approximately 22 hours per week and can largely pick their own hours.

Each enumerator is responsible for the delivery and collection of around 400 census forms in their local area.

The last census was held in 2016 and should occur every five years but was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Head of Census Administration Eileen Murphy said the job appeals to a lot of people as it is part time and they can be very flexible with their hours.

She said the enumerators will call to roughly 400 homes in their local area before census night on 3 April to deliver the forms and then collect them afterwards.