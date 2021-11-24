Search

24 Nov 2021

Two men arrested and loaded firearm seized by Gardai in 'threat to life' situation

Two men have been arrested after Gardai intervened in "a threat to life" situation.

The incident, which resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm and vehicle with fake number plates, took place yesterday (November 23rd) through a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Special Crime Task Force and National Units from Special Tactics and Operations Command (STOC). 

According to Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, it's believed the situation "was likely to result in the death of at least one person". 

The suspects, aged 51 and 22, are in custody in Dublin Garda stations and are currently detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. 

Commissioner O'Driscoll said, "The members of the Garda Síochána involved are to be commended for bringing this operation to a successful conclusion by seizing a loaded firearm and arresting suspects." 

Follow up operational activity including the searching of particular premises is ongoing. 

