Search

24 Nov 2021

Project launched to help finance third-level education for asylum seekers in Direct Provision

Project launched to help finance third-level education for asylum seekers in Direct Provision

File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

A tree planting project has been launched to help finance third-level education for asylum seekers in Direct Provision (DP).

As initially reported by RTÉ News, the "Putting Down Roots" (PDR) project will see 8,000 trees being planted across County Offaly, with each one representing those currently living in the DP system.

The project's first tree planting ceremony was held at Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore, while other planned planting sites include Birr and Lough Boora Parklands.

Speaking about the project, Curator of Museum of Everyone, Brendan Fox, said: "These trees represent the number of individuals currently seeking asylum in Ireland."

"Each tree can be purchased for €5 - this goes to the Irish Refugee Council (IRC) to help young people finance a third-level education."

One resident in DP, Amanda Nyoni, also explained to RTÉ about how a small donation could make a difference: "I have seen a lot of my friends face challenges... We all need to exercise empathy."

"Just take a moment to breathe, and think 'okay, what do I lose by helping this person?"

PDR is a collaboration between arts group Museum of Everyone, the IRC and climate change organisation Easy Treesie.

A clip from RTÉ News further explaining the project can be viewed here.

The news about the PDR project follows just two months after the first ever black Miss Ireland, Pamela Uba, was crowned.

The 26-year-old Miss Galway is also a former resident of DP.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media