Government ministers set to discuss support for hospitality sector

Senior Government ministers are set to meet today to discuss the introduction of measures to support the hospitality sector following announcements of further restrictions last week.

With further restrictions not being ruled out, the Cabinet Sub Committee on Economic Recovery will consider whether to delay planned cuts to the wage subsidy scheme, along with measures for the arts sector, as Government and its public health advisors urge people to reduce their social contacts.

The Chief Medical Officer said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet again on Thursday to discuss the situation but it is unlikely the restrictions brought in at the end of last week will change, but they expect to see some improvements this week.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan said that the public need to trust the advice they are been given by officials and follow the measures in place.

"If we didn't have mitigation measures in place, this virus would have a reproduction level between six and eight, in other words, every case would on average infect six to eight other people.

"We know that the reproductive rate now is about 1.25, so we're achieving extraordinary levels of suppression of transmission of the virus already with the high levels of vaccinations that we have, and with the adherence to the measures.

"Many many people are still adhering very well to the measures, we just need a little more to bring that level below one".

NPHET is due to meet on Thursday to assess the latest data and whether further restrictions may be required.