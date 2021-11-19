Second phase of the Little Library initiative announced for all childcare settings

The second phase of the First 5 Little Library initiative has been announced today and will see reading materials made available to approximately 200,000 children in Ireland.

The first 5 Little Library book bags will be available to Early Learning and Care (ELC) and School-Age Childcare (SAC) services from libraries throughout the country to support children’s early language and literacy development.

The First 5 Little Libraries book bags contain books chosen by librarians and materials developed to support storytelling and reading with children.

Two versions of the book bag will be available, depending on the age of the children participating in the ELC or SAC service.

The project 'supports services to further develop little libraries in their settings with quality book titles in English and Irish'.

Minister O' Gorman said he was 'delighted' to announce the next phase of the 'First 5 Little Libraries' initiative, building on a very positive first stage of the project.

He added that ELC and SAC services 'play a fundamental role in children’s lives' and have 'enormous potential' to inspire and encourage learning of all types.

Phase 2 of this scheme will include:

Distribution of a selection of books and resources to all ELC and SAC services.

Ensure the selected collection of books is also held in libraries to be loaned out to children and their families.

Encouraged membership and use of the library network among ELC and SAC services to facilitate the integration of local community resources to support children’s learning.

Support the ELC and SAC services and families in the use of this resource to encourage stories, reading, and the love of books among young children.

Book bags and resources will issue to libraries from today and will be ready to be collected from Early Learning and Care settings from next Monday, November 22.

First 5 Little Library Initiative is a ten-year Whole-of-Government Strategy for Babies, Young Children, and their Families which includes over 150 actions and commits to major initiatives on family leave, children’s health services, parenting supports, child-friendly communities, and Early Learning and Care settings.