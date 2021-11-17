Covid-19 hospital patient numbers continue to rise

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital continues to rise, with the figure again the highest since February.
There were 634 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals this morning.
The figure is up 20 from yesterday's total of 614.
This represents a 15% increase from last Wednesday, and is 37% higher than a fortnight ago.
A total of 114 patients were in ICU at 11.30 am today, the same figure as yesterday.
On a positive note, this figure was slightly down on Monday's recorded figure of 117.
Shannon Airport are launching a competition for families with the chance to meet Santa in Lapland, Finland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.