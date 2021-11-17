Search

17/11/2021

Big majority of Irish people think farming is important to the economy, survey finds

Big majority of Irish people think farming is important to the economy, survey finds

Big majority of Irish people think farming is important to the economy, survey finds

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Red C survey comissioned by Agri Aware found 94% of Irish people are supportive of Irish farmers.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said farming was ‘extremely important’.

This is a significant increase to Agri Aware's surveys conducted in 2007 when 74% of respondents believed farming was important and 2017 saw 88%.

Other findings include 87% of respondents who believe the countryside is important in attracting tourists to Ireland, 11% said Irish schoolchildren have a good understanding of farming and 16% think adults have a good understanding of farming.

78% agree that farm investments are important to improve greenhouse gas emissions and water quality.

Chairman of Agri Aware, Alan Jargoe said the survey is commissioned to 'get the pulse of the nation' towards farming.

"There is obvious concern about a potential disconnect between the public and where their food comes from, but it is great to see the importance of agriculture is not lost on the Irish public." he added.

Mr. Jargoe said agriculture has always played such a pivotal role in Ireland socially and economically, so it is important it continues to be recognised.

“Some public environmental concerns are inevitable, but we are confident in the measures farmers are taking as we continue to produce the most sustainable animal products in the western world keeping top quality food on the plates of Irish consumers." he said.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media