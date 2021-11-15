Search

15/11/2021

APPEAL: Gardaí are seeking witnesses in relation to an incident of theft

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident of theft.

The incident occurred in Skerries, Co. Dublin yesterday afternoon, November 14, 2021.

Gardaí were alerted to the theft of engineering equipment from a car that was parked on South Strand, Skerries at approximately 4.30pm.

A Leica Viva TS16 surveying device was taken from the boot of the vehicle.

The stolen case measures 50cm X 30cm X 40cm and has the words "this side up” written in black marker.

The vehicle was a black Skoda Superb saloon.

Entry was gained via the rear passenger window which was damaged during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward and are asking any person who may have witnessed any unusual activity on South Strand, Skerries yesterday afternoon between 3pm and 4.30pm to contact Gardaí.

Anyone who may have seen persons carrying a red and white plastic case with the word ‘Leica’ on it, which contained the surveying device, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any person with information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are on-going.

