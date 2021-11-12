Search

12/11/2021

Positive Parenting: Children and grief

Positive Parenting: Children and grief

How a child understands and grasps the concept of death depends on the child’s age and maturity

Reporter:

Positive Parenting

Death is an unavoidable part of life and not something that we can protect children from. However, we can help children understand the concept of death, their reactions to grief and how as the adults in their lives we can help them with the grieving process.

It is widely accepted that death brings with it a great sense of loss and sadness which when expressed is often referred to as grief or bereavement.

How a child understands and grasps the concept of death depends on the child’s age and maturity.

A child’s understanding and view of death changes as they get older as does their reaction to someone dying. In early childhood from approximately 18 months to 6 years, children tend to believe that all thoughts, actions and deeds that occur happen because of them and this is often referred to as ‘magical thinking’. At this stage children think in definite terms so it is not useful to explain death in the context of the person having gone away. This may lead to them believing that the person will return as their stage of development does not allow them to understand that death is permanent and irreversible. At this stage a child can lack the ability to separate fantasy from reality as their world revolves around fairy tale endings and can believe that the deceased will soon return or stop playing dead.

Children at this age may become obsessed with dying, and the practical details of death asking questions like ‘how will they breathe’, ‘where they will get food from’ and ‘how did they get to Heaven’. Due to the magical thinking of children at this age they may think that the deceased person is just living away somewhere else but is still alive in the physical sense. It is common at this stage of development that the bereaved child may wish to go to Heaven to bring the person home or at least persuade them to return to them.

As children get older from around the age of six to twelve years, they develop more concrete thinking and see things in either black/white, good/bad, either/or. At this stage they are developing an understanding that death is irreversible and begin to grasp the finality of death. They start to see that death is universal and that it can happen to other families or old people but also that it could happen to them or their family. This may bring up fears and anxieties about loss and separation.

Children may go through a range of emotions like isolation, guilt, blame, anxiety about their own death, shock and loneliness to mention a few. It is important that children are supported with their grief and find ways to remember the deceased person in a meaningful way, such as a memory box or memory book.

This article was contributed by Barnardos Family Support Service in Limerick North, a member of Parenting Limerick. Parenting Limerick is a network of parenting and family support organisations. For more information on this and other topics go to www.loveparenting.ie.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media