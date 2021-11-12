Hit TV series Dancing with the Stars to return in January 2022

Sunday night TV series Dancing with the Stars will return to our TV screens in January 2022, with 12 new celebrity dancers taking part.

The series is set to run from January - March providing some much-welcome glamour and truckloads of sparkles to kick off Sunday evening viewing in the New Year.

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will be back at the helm of the series in 2022.

Judges Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will return to Dancing with the Stars and will be joined by new judging panel member, dancer, and acclaimed choreographer, Arthur Gourounlian.

All three judges will be ready to give their informed, upfront, and sometimes tough-talking reviews and scores from each of the live performances to the contestants.

12 brand-new celebrities will now take part in the show, previously there were 11, and celebrities and their partners will be voted off from week 2 of the 12-week run of shows.

Dancing with the Stars will be available live and on-demand on RTÉ Player every week.

James Patrice is back with his access-all-areas backstage pass to bring fans all the latest news and updates from the training room and the dancefloor on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

RTÉ Head of Entertainment, John McHugh said RTE is 'delighted' for Dancing with the Stars to return and there is a 'stellar' line-up in store.

The official line-up of celebrities and their partners will be announced in the coming weeks.