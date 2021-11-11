LOCATED: 24-year-old woman missing for a week found 'safe and well'

LOCATED: 24-year-old woman missing for over a week found 'safe and well'
A 24-year-old woman missing for over a week has been located "safe and well", according to An Garda Síochána.
A media alert was issued today with Gardai thanking the general public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Shannon Geoghan.
The young woman went missing on November 3 after last being seen in the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8.
