Jim McGuinness close to agreeing inter-county management return

Jim McGuinness is set for a sensational return to inter-county GAA - as part of a new management team for the Down senior football team.

It is understood that McGuinness is close to finalising an agreement with the Mourne County.

Talks are believed to be at a very advanced stage and it seems certain as if McGuinness will be back patrolling the Ulster Championship touchlines next year.

It is understood that Conor Lavery is set to lead a new management team in Down with former Down player Marty Clarke also included.

McGuinness led Donegal to All-Ireland glory in 2012 and won Ulster SFC crowns in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

After Donegal lost the 2014 All-Ireland final to Kerry, McGuinness stepped down from the role.

The Glenties man began working as a performance consultant with Celtic FC in 2012.

He worked at Beijing Sinbo Guoan, ending his time in China in January 2018. After a short spell as the head coach of Charlotte Independence, McGuinness returned home.

McGuinness was part of the back room team at Derry City Under-19s, who won the Enda McGuill Cup two weeks ago.

McGuinness has been linked to several roles since leaving the Donegal hotseat seven years ago, but was pursuing a career in soccer coaching.