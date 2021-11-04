'Shameful': Direct Provision residents say they are 'served food in plastic bags'

A still from the Video shared by the Abolish Direct Provision Campaign
Residents in a Direct Provision centre in Galway have claimed they are being 'served food in plastic bags' as it's alleged this is a regular occurrence.
Video footage that has been circulating online shows food being placed into a plastic bag while the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has received a number of complaints about the issue to date.
Allegations have also been made that residents who complained to the management about the situation were threatened that it would affect their case for asylum in Ireland.
The video, reportedly from the accommodation centre in Salthill, was shared on Twitter by Abolish Direct Provision Campaign and has caused widespread disgust and anger from viewers.
The group has described the situation as "shameful" and said the video in question was taken within the last few days.
A protest is due to take place outside the centre on Saturday.
