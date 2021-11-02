CONFIRMED: New university for South East region

The South East will have its long-awaited university on 1st May 2022, it has been confirmed today.

Reacting to the announcement of the successful application for the Technological University of the South East (TUSE), which will merge IT Carlow with Waterford Institute of Technology, Deputy John Paul Phelan said the multi campus university brings massive potential for the entire region and he also hopes to see a TUSE campus in Kilkenny:

“There have been many delays to this important project and I would now urge the Department of Further and Higher Education to work closely with both institutes, so that it can be accelerated in the coming months. The TUSE will increase student numbers, not to mention giving students from the locality greater choice for a top class third level education and locally-sourced university qualifications close to home. This will help to reduce the brain drain which has been so damaging in the past.

“More than that, the economic impact for the entire region will be enormous, positioning it for growth on a scale that we could not have dreamed about twenty years ago. It will drive regional development and increase opportunities not only for students and staff but also enterprise and local communities across Carlow and Kilkenny.

“Through continued investment, I hope to see footprint of IT Carlow increase in the coming years as the TUSE develops. Today’s news is the culmination of a lot of hard work on the part of IT Carlow and WIT and I want to congratulate all involved.”

In April of this year, the chairs of Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Governing Body and Institute of Technology Carlow (IT Carlow) Governing Body, on behalf of the governing bodies, management, staff and students of the two institutes, submitted an application to the Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris to become a technological university (TU).

Waterford Minister for Mental Health & Older People, Mary Butler TD, has welcomed the confirmation of TUSE.

Minister Butler said: “This is a fantastic day and a quantum leap for higher education in Waterford. This announcement will ensure that those students graduating from Waterford IT in 2022 will do so with university qualifications.Technological University status for Waterford IT will increase higher education access and increase opportunities for students, staff, business, enterprise, and local communities in Waterford.

“The reality in recent years is that thousands of students have left Waterford to attend university elsewhere. The brain drain of our best and brightest will now cease due the enhanced and equal educational opportunities that will be available on Waterford student’s doorstep.

Minister Butler continued: “I would like to sincerely thank President of Waterford IT, Professor Willie Donnelly, the management teams, governing bodies and staff who have all made a significant contribution to today’s announcement.



“Upon entering Government, we knew that significant investment and political will would be required to drive this process and ensure Technological University status for Waterford IT. This has been a longstanding issue in Waterford for many years, many people have been involved in the process and have given their all to secure this giant step forward," she said.