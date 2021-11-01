Search

01/11/2021

Today's return to schools after midterm break is safe, CMO Tony Holohan claims

Today's return to schools after midterm break is safe, CMO Tony Holohan claims

File Pic: Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, has said that the return of schools after the mid-term break on Monday is safe, despite a high incidence rate of COVID-19 among children.

His comments follow after he said that was "increasingly worried" by presence of 2,193 new COVID-19 cases last Wednesday.

It also follows a govt statement from Last Friday, which outlined that it has no intention of restoring contact-tracing system for schoolchildren amid a spike in cases among those aged between 5 and 12, despite calls to do so by the Irish National Teacher's Organisation (INTO).

Dr Holohan reassured parents and teachers by saying that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) would continue to monitor the level of the disease and review data, the international research and guidance and "to update our advice accordingly."

He explained that international evidence showed that in the vast majority of cases, children who became infected with Covid-19 experienced mild symptoms or were asymptomatic: "The public health advice is based on scientific evidence and the direct experience of the pandemic in Ireland."

Dr Holohan added: "It shows that child-to-child transmission is uncommon in school settings where there are preventive measures in place like those throughout our schools."

Similar sentiments were shared by Infectious diseases expert Dr Sam McConkey, who said he wasn’t "wildly concerned" about children returning to primary school, as the virus generally doesn’t "make them [kids] very sick."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media