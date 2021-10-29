Considerable increase in rural bus services proposed

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is proposing an overall increase of approximately 25% in rural bus services as part of the five-year Connecting Ireland plan that was published for public consultation today.

The Connecting Ireland plan is a major national public transport initiative developed by the NTA with the aim of increasing public transport connectivity, particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns.

Connecting Ireland proposes to expand the public transport network in rural areas and to increase service levels.

As a result:

70% of people in rural Ireland will have access to public transport service that provides at least three return trips daily to the nearby town. (This compares to the current figure of 53%)

Over 100 rural villages will benefit from frequent public transport service (at least three return trips daily) for the first time.

Over 100 rural areas will benefit from a regular service, at least three return trips daily to their county town for the first time.

There will be over 60 new connections to regional cities from surrounding areas.

Improved mobility options for those in remote areas with the provision of Demand Responsive and other innovative transport services.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said:

“This Connecting Ireland plan will significantly increase both the number of routes and the frequency of existing services right across the country. Hundreds of rural villages and areas will for the first time will be served by a viable public transport link.

“To have strong local economies and to give people real options for getting around you need good public transport links – this plan represents a step-change in delivering good quality public transport in rural Ireland.

“If we are to deliver on our emissions targets, we need to make sure that people have the services and alternatives they need. My department allocated €5.6m from budget 2022 to the NTA so that as early as next year the NTA can begin investing in these services and giving people those alternatives.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said: “Connecting Ireland is among the most important plans that NTA has produced in recent years.

“Our TFI Local Link network operates in every part of the country and the local knowledge we have gathered over the years through our Local Link offices has been invaluable to us in putting together these plans.

“We know that for many people, living in a village or in a rural area can mean that accessing services, or employment, or education, or even retail is difficult if not impossible, without using a private car. We want to change that.

“I believe that expanding the public transport network and increasing service levels, in the way we are proposing, will mean that more people in rural areas will have greater levels of freedom whether or not they have a car.

“But it’s not about what I believe. What’s more important now is for us to get the views of members of the public – particularly those in rural areas – about Connecting Ireland.

“We’re asking people to go to nationaltransport.ie, read the details about what Connect

ing Ireland means for your area and your county, and give us your feedback.”

For more details you can visit nationaltransport.ie