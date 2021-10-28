Don't forget: Clocks are set to 'fall back' this weekend!

It's that time of year again (again!), where we all collectively gain an hour of our day.

The crunchy brown and burnt orange leaves have begun to fade from the trees along with the daylight, at what feels earlier every year, signaling the fall back into the cold dark winter months until we Spring forward again sometime in March.

Though it's not all bad, we get to stay in our warm beds for that extra hour and it feels as though Christmas is only around the corner.

However, as much as we love asking each other what time it is over and over again and looking at our little clock on the oven or in the car being right for the first time in months, this could be our last year of daylight savings.

On March 26, 2019, the European Parliament voted in favor of removing Daylight Saving Time permanently from 2021. Much of this decision was based on an EU-wide survey, which saw the vast majority of respondents indicate that they would prefer to scrap the process.

This result may be somewhat skewed as 70% of all responses came from Germany, followed by France and Austria. However, the vote and survey are not final and it would have to be discussed with EU member states before becoming EU law.

The last clock change was due to take place in Spring 2021; however, the proposal has taken a back seat as the world copes with Covid-19.

So whether this will be our last time or it will continue for another few years, don't forget, the clocks will go back at 2am this Sunday October 31st.