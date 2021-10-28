Search

28/10/2021

Paul Reid says there is 'significant' pressure on the health service

Paul Reid says there is 'significant' pressure on the health service

Paul Reid says there is 'significant' pressure on the health service (Image: Getty Images)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Email:

clodagh.nagle@iconicnews.ie

Head of the HSE Paul Reid said there is 'significant' pressure on hospitals and numbers in admitted patients will 'continue to grow'.

He said multiple pressures are placed on the health system at present including Covid-19, respiratory seasonal virus, early indications of flu, and non-covid care.

Speaking on Newstalk, Mr. Reid said it is important to not create a heightened level of anxiety, but a heightened level of awareness.

"It is important to continue winning people's hearts and minds." he said. 

He said the impact of having 500 people in hospital is 'significantly more' than 500 as wards are being closed, individuals are isolated and it has a 'disproportionate impact'.

"We are dealing with a virus, if we relentlessly keep up awareness levels we can reduce the impact on our hospital system." added Mr. Reid. 

Unvaccinated people are 8 times more likely to enter ICU than vaccinated people, and if individuals are fully vaccinated the chance of contracting Covid is 50% less, according to the HSE chief. 

Initiatives and campaigns are being run through Halloween to encourage uptakes of the vaccination programme. 

Paul Reid said the health service understands the need to open the economy and society further as there is a mental and physical impact.

"I think we can do this in a manner that protects ourselves, strengthens our level of awareness for ourselves, our families, and our communities."

It comes as Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan said he had a 'substantial concern' about the growing number of Covid-19 patients being admitted to ICU. 

Presently, there are more than 500 Covid patients in hospitals across the country and over 100 people in ICU. 

GPs worried infections in children could mask Covid

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media