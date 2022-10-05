Four injured, one critcally, in Clare road collision

FOUR people have been injured, one critically, following a road collison in County Clare this Wednesday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident that occurred in the townland of Drumline in Newmarket on Fergus, at around 6.10pm.

"The two vehicle collision occurred on the R458 in Drumline. The three male occupants from one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick. The condition of one male, aged in his 20s, is described as critical. The two other men continue to receive medical attention," said a garda spokesperson.

The driver of the second car, a female aged in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai say the R458 is currently closed and will remain closed overnight pending a full technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to the collision to contact them.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Shannon garda station can be contacted at (061) 365900.