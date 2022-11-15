Deaths in Clare - Tuesday, November 15, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Margaret Cronin (née Delaney) of John Paul Avenue, Cloughleigh, Ennis, Clare.
Margaret Cronin died on 14th November 2022 (unexpectedly) at home.
Sadly missed by her husband Michael, children Michael, Sharon, Catriona and Thomas, son-in law Sean, daughter-in-law Amanda, grandchildren Brooke and Josh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Thursday (17th November) from 5.30 pm until 6.30 pm.
Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Friday (18th November) for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Drumcliffe Cemetery.
May She Rest in Peace.
For those unable to attend, The Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.
Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.
-----------------------------
To leave a message of condolence, please click here.
